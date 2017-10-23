Man arrested following fatal shooting in Greymouth

Monday, 23 October, 2017 - 16:55

Police have arrested a man following the fatal shooting of a woman in Greymouth on Sunday.

Police are no longer seeking anyone else in relation to the shooting.

A 45-year-old man was arrested without incident just before 3pm today on Old Christchurch Rd, north of Hokitika.

A vehicle that was being sought in relation to the shooting was located and is now being examined.

Police are still seeking a weapon.

People living near the scene of the shooting on Marsden Rd should expect to continue to see the presence of investigators over the next seven days.

West Coast Police are grateful to the public for helping us with our enquiries.

With the assistance of the public and the commitment of our staff, Police were able to make an arrest within 24 hours of this incident.