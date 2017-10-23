Top students celebrated at Agriculture Awards Dinner

Monday, 23 October, 2017 - 23:56

Over 250 people gathered at Massey University’s Sport and Rugby Institute on Friday night for the Agriculture Awards Dinner.

In its 24th year, the awards bring together students, industry partners and educators to celebrate Massey’s best and brightest students and alumni, rewarding excellence inside and outside the classroom. For many of the students, the night marks their last outing as a group before heading off into jobs in the industry.

The top award, Massey Agriculture student of the Year, was awarded to third-year Bachelor of AgriCommerce student James Robertson.

The award is for the student judged to have made the largest contribution to the well-being and reputation of their fellow students. Mr Robertson was chosen for not only his academic performance, but also his outstanding contribution to all aspects of student life.

In his time, he has won a number of academic prizes such as the 2016 Property Institute of New Zealand Top Student prize, and has been a DairyNZ scholar for three years. He has also won national awards for stock judging, while playing and managing the University’s Under 21 A rugby team, chairing the Massey Young Farmers Club and lending his time as a Teen Ag club mentor for Palmerston North Boys’ High School.

Mr Robertson was also the recipient of the William Gerrish Memorial Award, an annual prize to recognise an outstanding Massey student in Farm Management who also demonstrates a high level of personal integrity, intellectual curiosity, vision and social conscience. The award is memory of the late Bill Gerrish, a distinguished alumnus whose family setup the award is his memory.

After his studies are complete, he will join the Fonterra Graduate Programme in 2018.

The highly coemptive video competition was taken out by ‘Day in the Life of a Massey AAAAAAg student’.

Awards

William Gerrish Memorial Award: James Robertson.

Massey Equine Student of the Year Prize: Megan Dixon.

Massey University Award for Excellence in Horticulture: Sarah Ross.

New Zealand Institute of Ag and Hort Science Leading Student: Sam Pike.

Massey Agriculture Alumni Achievement Award: Erica van Reenen.

Young Farmers Club Sally Hobson Award: Kate Stewart.

Ag, Hort and Equine Practicum I Award: Megan Robertson.

Ag, Hort and Equine Practicum II Award: Kieran McCahon.

Most proficient students

Most proficient first year student: first place equal: Bachelor of AgriCommerce student Hugh Jackson and Bachelor of AgriCommerce student Benjamin Orchard; third place: Bachelor of AgriScience student Bill Hamilton.

Most proficient second Year Student: first place: Bachelor of AgriScience student Mathilde van Baarle; second place: Bachelor of AgriScience student Jacinta Harrop; and third place: Bachelor of AgriScience student Alisha Harrop.

Most proficient third-year Student: first place: Bachelor of AgriScience student Sam Pike, second place: Bachelor of AgriScience student Kieran McCahon, and third place: Bachelor of AgriCommerce student James Robertson.