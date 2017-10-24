People to protest Fletcher's plan to build on historic site

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 07:03

People intend to confront Fletcher Construction on Wednesday and to inform many others about Fletcher's plans to build houses on New Zealand's most historic site.

Ihumatao in Mangere, next to the airport in Auckland, holds the archaeological remains of 1000 years of food production; from when Maori first landed in the area, through to early European settler agriculture and right up until today. The land is currently in dispute as Fletcher Residential recently acquired it and have gained consent to build 480 houses.

'Save Our Unique Landscape' (SOUL) is a mana-whenua led, community-driven campaign group working to protect what little land is left in Ihumatao. As kaitiaki (guardians) they have a responsibility to ensure the protection of what little is left of the tapu (sacred lands) including the Otuataua Stonefields Historic Reserve (our Stonehenge) and lava cave burial grounds.

SOUL have been campaigning to save this precious cultural, historic and archaeological site since 2015 and have been occupying the land for the last 12 months to protect it for future generations. In August they took the case to the UN, who recommended the New Zealand Government consult with Iwi and reassess the consent.

SOUL will be protesting the destruction of the special land at Ihumatao at the Fletchers AGM in Auckland at 10:30 am, Wednesday, October 25.

Christchurch is protesting in solidarity. Loss of this rare sacred, historic land in Ihumatao is a loss to all New Zealand.

Christchurch Protest

Wednesday 25 October, 10:30 am to 2 pm

Near Fletchers Construction Christchurch office

Green space, Lincoln Road at the railroad tracks, Addington