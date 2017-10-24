Fatal bicycle accident Rangiora

|
An 81-year-old woman has died in Christchurch Hospital overnight following a bicycle accident in Rangiora yesterday morning.
The woman came off her bicycle on Cones Road at 9.40am on the 23rd of October.
Police’s thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this time.
