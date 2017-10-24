Leading scriptwriter to teach at Wellington's IIML

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 08:22

One of the country’s best-known screenwriters, Fiona Samuel, will teach the Master of Arts in Scriptwriting course for the first half of 2018 at Victoria University of Wellington’s International Institute of Modern Letters (IIML).

Ken Duncum, Director of Scriptwriting at the IIML, will be on Research and Study Leave during this time, and is delighted that Ms Samuel has been confirmed as his replacement.

"The depth of Fiona’s experience in screenwriting, directing, writing for theatre, acting and script development will bring valuable new insights to the course," he says. "Fiona currently has two feature films in development. She brings terrific energy and a fierce intelligence to all her creative projects. I’m sure the students will benefit enormously."

Ms Samuel’s most recent work for television is the trilogy of critically-acclaimed features: Piece of My Heart, Bliss-the Beginning of Katherine Mansfield and Consent-The Louise Nicholas Story.

Among her many accolades, she was the recipient of an Arts Laureate Award in 2012, the Writers’ Guild Award for Best Play in 2010, the Mobil Radio Award, and awards for Best Drama and Most Popular Short at the Bilboa and Turin Film Festivals.

Speaking about her appointment Ms Samuel says: "I'm really looking forward to working with the new screenwriters and dramatists of today and tomorrow. A country without its own stories is like a house with no mirror-you can't see yourself reflected and you feel lonely. Our storytellers create the mirror and bring light into the house."

Applications for the 2018 Master of Arts in Scriptwriting close on 1 November. Visit https://www.victoria.ac.nz/modernletters/study/postgraduate/postgrad-ma/how-and-when-to-apply