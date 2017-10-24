Name release of deceased in Whakarewarewa crash

|
Police can now release the name of a woman who died following a crash on SH5 near Whakarewarewa on Thursday 19 October.
She was Aleshia Lois McGrath, 40, a Galatea resident.
Police extend their sympathies to her family and friends.
The Serious Crash Unit investigation into the crash is ongoing.
