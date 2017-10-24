Public viewing day planned for Pahiatua historic photographs

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 09:20

The historic photographs of Pahiatua Borough Council, Pahiatua County Council and Pahiatua Community Board have now been digitised and all originals moved to our preservation focused archives facility. The images have been reproduced and framed for permanent display in the Council Chambers at 136 Main Street in Pahiatua.

There is an open day planned for the first public viewing of our "new look" pictorial history on Monday 30 October from 11am. For those unable to make it on the day you are welcome to call in at any time during our normal office hours to view the photographs.

During the project we were able to fill many of the gaps with help from the Pahiatua community, but there are still some images missing… perhaps you will be able to help us add to our history.