Council encourages dog owners to be familiar with obligations

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 09:25

From miscellaneous droppings to dodging traffic, a wandering dog can create a nuisance for the local community, so your Council is encouraging dog owners to familiarise themselves with their obligations and responsibilities.

I’m a dog owner! What are my obligations and responsibilities?

Dogs must be kept under control at all times: Your dog(s) must be kept on a leash when outside your property, and must not be able to leave your property of their own free will.

Keep our community clean: When out walking your dog(s), ensure you take ample plastic bags with you to pick up their droppings and dispose of them in a bin.

Failure to meet your obligations and responsibilities as a dog owner may result in an infringement fee, depending on the offence.

Council is happy to answer any questions you may have regarding Animal Control. You can get in touch with the Council team by emailing info@tararuadc.govt.nz, or by phoning 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110.