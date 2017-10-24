Boutique festivals now easier to organise in Far North

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 10:49

Organising one-off, small events and festivals in rural parts of the Far North is now easier following changes to District Council planning rules.

The new Temporary Activities Rule means that holding festivals and events that cater for up to 500 people is now a Permitted Activity on Rural Production Zone properties.

The change to the Far North District Plan aims to create a more balanced planning framework for Rural Production Zone properties, which make up over 70 per cent of the Far North District.

Acting General Manager - Strategic Planning and Policy Bill Lee said the change recognises that small, boutique-style festivals and events are an increasingly important economic activity for many in the district.

"Farming, forestry and horticulture will remain key contributors to the Far North economy, but we want to make it easier for rural communities to use their land for other activities that are compatible in the rural environment. We believe that by making it easier to explore and develop other income streams, we will improve the resilience of our rural communities."

He said that the main criteria for the new Temporary Activities Rule is that events can only occur once a year and organisers must provide a traffic management plan for Council’s endorsement,

The rule change is part of a suite of amendments made to the District Plan for Rural Production Zone properties and signed-off by Council in September. Another significant change was to make it easier for property owners to build a second, small home on their land to accommodate whanau or earn extra income.

The operative version of the District Plan, incorporating the new rules, can be found at www.fndc.govt.nz/services/the-far-north-district-plan

To find out more about the making of the new District Plan visit the Let’s Plan Together website at http://www.letsplantogether.org.nz/