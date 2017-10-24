Population growth fastest in Northland, Auckland, and Waikato

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 10:37

Auckland is New Zealand’s fastest-growing region, but Northland and Waikato are close behind, Stats NZ said today.

The populations of both Northland and Waikato grew 2.4 percent over the past year, compared with Auckland’s 2.6 percent.

In the year ended June 2017, New Zealand’s population grew an estimated 100,400. Of this number, 72,300 came from net migration, with more people arriving than leaving the country to live. At the regional level, net migration includes external migration (movements in and out of New Zealand) and internal migration (movements within New Zealand).

"We’re seeing high growth in our big cities, but also in the areas surrounding them, driven by migration," population statistics senior manager Peter Dolan said.

Auckland’s population grew 42,700 to 1.66 million, with 28,900 more people arriving than leaving.

In the June 2017 year, the West Coast was the only region with a declining population. Its population fell from 33,100 in 2012 to 32,500 in 2016, and decreased further to 32,400 in 2017. This was due to departures exceeding the combined gains from arrivals and natural increase (births less deaths).

In the June 2017 year, half of New Zealand's population growth was in the 15-39-year age group due to the impact of migration. About two-thirds of the gain from net migration this year was in this age range. The population growth in this age group has affected regional age structures, where five of the regions

with the highest net migration either had a stable or decreasing median age in the last year.

Tasman had the highest median age of the 16 regions, at 46.1 years in 2017. In contrast, Auckland had the lowest median age, with half the population under 33.9 years.

Auckland population grows across the boards

The Auckland region grew 2.6 percent (42,700) in the year ended June 2017, with 6 of its 21 local board areas increasing by more than this, Stats NZ said today. See Auckland population grows across the boards - media release.