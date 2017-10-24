Main North Road proposed changes in Christchurch

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 12:52

Christchurch City Council is seeking public feedback on a package of proposed changes aimed at giving buses priority on busy Main North Rd and improving traffic flows.

"Main North Road is one of the busiest streets in Christchurch and carries a high volume of buses taking people between the city centre and the northern suburbs,’’ says Council Transport Planning and Delivery Manager Lynette Ellis.

Watch a fly-through of the proposed changes.

"We want to make it easier for the buses to travel along the Main North Road, particularly at peak times, and are looking at making some changes within the road space to give them priority so they stay on schedule and provide a good service to passengers.

"The improvements that we are seeking public feedback on should not only make it easier for people to bus but also improve traffic flows and make Papanui a more people-friendly place,’’ Ms Ellis says.

Among the changes proposed are:

A new full-time bus lane running north from Harewood Road to Grassmere Street.

New bus priority measures at the Main North Road/Sawyers Arms Road intersection.

Extending the operating times of the part-time bus lane to the city between Mary Street and Homer Street so it operates in the afternoon as well.

Installing new larger bus shelters.

A new left turn lane from Langdons Road onto Main North Road.

Replacing the give-way for left-turning traffic existing Northlands Shopping Centre with traffic lights.

A new signal controlled pedestrian crossing on the Westpac side of the Main North Road intersection with Langdons Road and Mary Street.

New landscaping on the Mary Street corner and additional cycle parking and seating on the intersection of Winston Avenue and Main North Road.

You can find full details of the proposed changes at Have Your Say.

"Some car parks will need to be removed in order to accommodate the bus lanes and bus stops but there is available parking behind the businesses on Main North Road for customers to use. As part of the changes we will be looking to improve the signage to direct drivers to this off-street parking,’’ Ms Ellis says.