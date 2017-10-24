Summer Climate Briefings get underway

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 14:01

This first of five planned summer climate briefings will be held at the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chambers on Friday 27 October 2017.

The briefings, run by the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, are open to the public and give an overview of what the weather is doing and how the region is coping through the summer months.

HBRC scientists will present information on rainfall, river flows, groundwater levels, and soil moisture levels, as well as a forecast for the months ahead.

HBRC is continuously monitoring rainfall, wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, solar radiation, potential evapotranspiration, soil moisture and soil temperature at approximately 18 climate stations with numerous other sites measuring rainfall.

The public briefings are being held in the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chambers, 159 Dalton Street, Napier from 8.30-10am.

Here are the dates for the public briefings:

Fri 27 Oct 2017

Fri 8 Dec 2017

Fri 19 Jan 2018

Thurs 1 March 2018

Fri 13 April 2018

If people cannot attend they will be able to watch a recording of the briefings at www.hbrc.govt.nz #climate.