Mana Pounamu Young Achievers' Awards to be held on Friday

|
[ login or create an account ]
In its 17th year, the Mana Pounamu Young Achievers’ Awards is being held on Friday, 27 October 2017, opening with a Mihi Whakatau (welcome) at 5.30pm. The awards ceremony, held in the University of Otago College of Education auditorium, acknowledges the vast achievements of rakatahi MÄori (MÄori youth) in secondary schools across Otago.
Held every October, Mana Pounamu not only celebrates the wonderful accomplishments of rakatahi MÄori in secondary schools, it also aims to inspire them to consider tertiary education as a natural progression. The Mana Pounamu Young Achievers’ Awards provide an opportunity to show case our future leaders, thus providing inspirational role models to other MÄori youth across the province. This year, there are 43 award winners consisting of both tuakana (senior, 21 in total) and teina (junior, 22 in total) recipients.
Other additional scholarships and awards are also being presented at the awards evening: Otago Polytechnic Scholarships (full fees payment for a chosen course of study for senior Mana Pounamu recipients), University of Otago Scholarships (Hands-On Otago and for Commitment to Te Reo MÄori), as well as the Otago Daily Times’ Award for Excellence in English.
Alongside a dedicated team of fellow MÄori educators, the late Alva Kapa (a KÄi Tahu TÄua and avid educator) initiated the Mana Pounamu Young Achievers’ Awards in 2001. The celebration was bestowed the title of ‘Mana Pounamu’ as it was first held in the Year of Mana Pounamu. Mana Pounamu is a KÄi Tahu initiative supported by KÄ Papatipu RÅ«naka ki ArÄiteuru, the University of Otago, Otago Polytechnic, Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu, the Ministry of Education and the Otago Daily Times.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.