Mana Pounamu Young Achievers' Awards to be held on Friday

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 14:36

In its 17th year, the Mana Pounamu Young Achievers’ Awards is being held on Friday, 27 October 2017, opening with a Mihi Whakatau (welcome) at 5.30pm. The awards ceremony, held in the University of Otago College of Education auditorium, acknowledges the vast achievements of rakatahi MÄori (MÄori youth) in secondary schools across Otago.

Held every October, Mana Pounamu not only celebrates the wonderful accomplishments of rakatahi MÄori in secondary schools, it also aims to inspire them to consider tertiary education as a natural progression. The Mana Pounamu Young Achievers’ Awards provide an opportunity to show case our future leaders, thus providing inspirational role models to other MÄori youth across the province. This year, there are 43 award winners consisting of both tuakana (senior, 21 in total) and teina (junior, 22 in total) recipients.

Other additional scholarships and awards are also being presented at the awards evening: Otago Polytechnic Scholarships (full fees payment for a chosen course of study for senior Mana Pounamu recipients), University of Otago Scholarships (Hands-On Otago and for Commitment to Te Reo MÄori), as well as the Otago Daily Times’ Award for Excellence in English.

Alongside a dedicated team of fellow MÄori educators, the late Alva Kapa (a KÄi Tahu TÄua and avid educator) initiated the Mana Pounamu Young Achievers’ Awards in 2001. The celebration was bestowed the title of ‘Mana Pounamu’ as it was first held in the Year of Mana Pounamu. Mana Pounamu is a KÄi Tahu initiative supported by KÄ Papatipu RÅ«naka ki ArÄiteuru, the University of Otago, Otago Polytechnic, Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu, the Ministry of Education and the Otago Daily Times.