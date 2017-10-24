Local Wainuiomata hero passed away

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 15:00

Well-known and much loved Wainuiomata Māori Warden and local character LORRAINE AWATERE (nee WATSON), affectionally known as MISSY passed away peacefully in her home last Thursday evening.

Missy was of Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi descent. At 71 years of age, she was a dedicated Warden who consistently showed up to mahi early from Monday to Friday. She was often seen walking around the town centre and Countdown; and sitting on buses late into the evenings. Missy devoted over 20 years of service to the Wainuiomata Community and wider Hutt City. Throughout those years, Missy built relationships with many people and organizations.

As someone who led a contented and modest life and not one to make a fuss, Missy emotionally accepted a Hutt Civic Honours Award in 2016 when the City recognized her outstanding service to the community and cultural affairs. Unfortunately, Missy did not learn of her recent nomination as a recipient of the Kiwibank Local Heroes Wellington Regional Award.

Missy has touched many lives throughout the years. She was compassionate, gracious and generous to all people - she helped those in need and truly lived out the Māori Warden mantra of "aroha ki te tangata" or compassion for the people. Likewise, Missy showed the same compassion to animals, often seen feeding birds, ducks and taking in dogs and cats.

Missy was also a colorful character, often seen donning colorful ribbons in her hair, always light-hearted and smiling. She will be missed by her whanau and all the community.

The whanau are now awaiting for the Coroner to release Missy after the long weekend.

Whanau are hoping that she will be released this evening.Tangihanga DetailsThe Tangi Service was originally set for Wednesday 25th October at 11:00am, Wainuiomata Marae. However, this could change to Thursday, depending on when Missy is released to the whanau. The whanau will keep Wainuiomata locals updated via Facebook.