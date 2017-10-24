MetService forecast a mixed week of weather for New Zealand

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 15:03

Following a wet end for many to the long weekend, MetService are forecasting another mixed week of weather for New Zealand. A weather system will affect different parts of the country this week, bringing rain to places, wind to some but sunshine to others.

Much of the country will be drier this week, but a front moving up the country from tomorrow will disturb this for some. Unfortunately, this does mean wet weather for much of the South Island tomorrow, followed by the parts of the North Island on Thursday. However, the rain is not set to be widespread, with clearer weather before and after the front. This will spare the North Island tomorrow, with mainly fine weather until the evening. The South Island is less lucky, but northern areas will at least have a dry start to the day while the arrival of the rain will mean a wet afternoon and evening through Canterbury as the front moves up the South Island.

Moving into Thursday, there will be some early rain over parts of the South Island and North Island, but the day will fine up for the majority of the country. Friday is more uncertain, with an outlook for wetter weather for central North Island areas.

Temperatures will be mild to start, but are warming up as the week progresses. A number of centres will reach the daily maximum temperatures in the twenties, with the remainder still making the mid to late teens.

"Most kiwis will see some showers during the week. However, long spells of fine weather will help to make the week feel more pleasant, despite any wet weather," said MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes, "The best evening to get outside, walk the dog or weed the garden, looks set to be Wednesday for Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga, and Thursday evening for Wellington. While those in Christchurch and Dunedin may have to wait until the weekend." McInnes added,"Temperatures are warming this week with many places reaching temperatures in the twenties."