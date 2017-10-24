Name release of deceased in St Lukes Road fatal crash

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 15:00

Police can release the names of the two people who died in a crash following a fleeing driver incident on St Lukes Road, Morningside, in the early hours of Monday morning.

They were Connor Talaimanu, 29, and Sharina Storm Meuli, 25, who were both from Auckland.

The Police investigation into this incident remains ongoing and there are no further updates at this time.