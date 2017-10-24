Kereru killed at Park Island in Napier

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 15:43

One of New Zealand’s protected wood pigeons, the kererÅ«, was killed in Napier over the long weekend.

A member of the public phoned the Department of Conservation on Sunday after they found the young bird on the ground at Park Island.

When DOC Compliance Ranger Rod Hansen went to retrieve the bird, he noticed a large hole in its breast leading him to suspect the bird was shot.

"It is disappointing that this type of random slaughter of protected wildlife occurs," he said.

"It is totally unnecessary and extremely sad, especially as this is the third time this has happened here in Hawke’s Bay in as many years."

It is an offence under the Wildlife Act to hurt or kill absolutely protected wildlife such as the kererÅ«. If a person is caught doing so they could face up to two years in prison or a $100,000 fine or both.

This death comes in wake of the shooting deaths of four kererÅ« at the Lake Mangamahoe Wildlife Sanctuary in the Tarakani Region earlier this month.

This earlier shooting is being investigated by the department after x-rays of the birds revealed that they had bullet fragments in them.

If any member of the public has any information about these shootings, or they notice any other suspicious or illegal activity, such as the killing of protected wildlife, they can report it confidentially to the 24-hour DOC HOTLINE 0800 362 468.