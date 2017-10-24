Household hazardous waste collection for Hutt Valley residents

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 16:16

Upper Hutt and Hutt City Councils provide an annual collection day for household hazardous waste. This is an opportunity for Hutt Valley residents to safely dispose of hazardous waste they may have around their properties.

This year’s collection days are Saturday 28 October in Park Street, Upper Hutt and Sunday 29 October in Riverbank carpark, Lower Hutt. Both collections will operate from 10.00 am - 2.00 pm.

The collection accepts the following items: petrol and oil; paint stripper; thinners and degreasers; pesticides; wood preservatives; fluorescent light bulbs and tubes; cleaning, garden and pool chemicals; batteries including car batteries and rechargeables; and domestic gas bottles ($5 charge per bottle, Hutt City only).

The collection does NOT accept paint, electronics (e-waste), computer or cellphone batteries, asbestos, medical waste or needles, ammunition or explosives.

Upper Hutt residents who normally use the Park Street recycling station on Saturdays are asked to do consider doing so outside of the hazardous waste collection hours as it may be busy at the depot during this time.

"Responsible disposal of hazardous waste provides multiple benefits," says Hutt City Council’s Environmental Sustainability Advisor, Sandy Beath-Croft. "It keeps harmful materials out of our environment and helps to make people’s homes safer. It also diverts hazardous waste from landfill to be disposed of in a more appropriate way. We encourage the community to make the most of this opportunity to dispose of their unwanted hazardous products."

Where to dispose of paint

Residents can recycle paint at local Resene and Dulux paint stores. Please visit their websites for location details. Otherwise paint should be disposed of responsibly and not poured down drains or sewers. Brushes and rollers may be cleaned in the sink. Hardened paint inside old containers can be disposed of in your normal household rubbish, and clean containers may be recyclable.

For more information on hazardous waste disposal go to our websites

www.upperhuttcity.com/waste-sustainability/household-hazardous-collection/

www.huttcity.govt.nz/Services/Rubbish-and-recycling/hazmobile-collection/