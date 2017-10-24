Council chooses preferred building site

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 16:57

TaupÅ District Council will investigate developing the area fronting on to Story Place near the Great Lake Centre and the library for its new civic administration building.

It is the preferred option of three being further investigated, following a workshop where the Mayor and Councillors considered a number of site options. The other two options, in order of preference, are to build on the Tuwharetoa Street carpark, or on the former site at 72 Lake Terrace.

Mayor David Trewavas said the council believed the development by the Great Lake Centre could create a ‘civic heart’ for the community and give the TaupÅ CBD an area of focus.

"What this could include or not include, still needs to be defined," he said. "At this early stage there is no indication of costs for any of the options. More work will be done to help us make decisions on what we include in the draft Long-term Plan."

Earlier in the year, the council invited expressions of interest from parties who may be interested in leasing a building, site or both. There were five responses but all were discounted during the selection process for various reasons.

"The council decided site selection was the most important part of the process and the ownership model was a secondary consideration," said Mr Trewavas. "We may still revisit a lease option in the future, depending on the outcome of the investigations," he said.

More information on all three options will be available for the community to have its say when the council consults on its Long-term Plan in March or April next year.