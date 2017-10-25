Know the rules before camping in public places

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 07:05

This summer Whangarei district’s rules about camping on public land are much clearer than ever before and people who break the rules can be penalised.

The new Camping in Public Places Bylaw came into place last weekend - just in time for the beginning of the summer holiday season, when people are likely to start heading north, camping and tenting along the way.

Council Strategic Planner Coordinator Shireen Munday said a public outcry about irresponsible campers fouling the environment and squeezing others out of public spaces in recent years had been frustrating Council, campers and residents.

"With the sudden increase in numbers of freedom campers in New Zealand, many councils, including ours, had bylaws that were not keeping pace with the effects of this new kind of tourism.

"The Traffic and Parking Bylaw and the Public Places Bylaw both controlled some aspects of camping in public places. But in some ways the two bylaws conflicted and there were gaps that neither covered."

Following a public consultation process, Council made the new Camping in Public Places Bylaw on 28 September. Since then signs have gone up at relevant sites making it clear what is not acceptable in our district and what the penalties are for breaking the rules.

"In short, the new bylaw is more restrictive than the other two were.

"In the past, non self-contained vehicles could park anywhere for up to three days. Camping is now prohibited at 38 sites in the district, camping in non self-contained vehicles is restricted to 18 sites across the district and tents are allowed in only six of those sites - all of which are close to public toilets.

"The number of nights in a row people can stay at the sites is now limited to one or three days. In the past there was no limit on how long self-contained vehicles were allowed to park up on any site, which caused significant access issues.

"People who break the rules can now be given $200 tickets by enforcement officers."

Ms Munday said visitor camping was evolving, so the new rules provide a consistent and enforceable platform for enforcement actions.

"We can continue to tweak things to meet changing needs, but this is a very good foundation for the future," she said.

Read more about where you can stay in the Whangarei District and also view our interactive map on our Camping in Public Places page.

Camping in Public Places - http://www.wdc.govt.nz/FacilitiesandRecreation/ReservesandOpenSpaces/Pages/Camping-in-public-places.aspx

- Areas with designated sites for self-contained vehicles

Maximum 3 Night Stay

Finlayson Street/Reyburn House Lane carpark

Maximum 1 Night Stay

Onerahi - Beach Road Reserve

Ruakaka Beach Reserve

Whangarei Falls Scenic Reserve

- Areas with designated sites for non self-contained vehicles

Maximum 3 Night Stay

Bascule carpark - Port Road

Maximum 1 Night Stay

AH Reed Memorial Park - Whareora Road carpark

Kowharewa Bay

Manaia walkway carpark

Marsden Bay Reserve

Matapouri - Wehiwehi Road carpark

Ngunguru Library

Ocean Beach carpark

One Tree Point - boatramp carpark

Parua Bay

Reotahi

Sandy Bay - toilet block carpark/grass area

Tamaterau

Tarewa I-Site

Waipu Caves

Wellingtons Bay - main reserve (Whangaumu Reserve)

Whananaki North

Woolleys Bay - western carpark

