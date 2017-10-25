New tsunami information boards for Whangarei beaches

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 07:05

Whangarei beachgoers can now boost their tsunami readiness using new information boards at popular district beaches.

"With summer coming, more people than ever will be going to the beach. We want to help beachgoers, boaties, fishers and tourists to be better prepared," says Victoria Randall, Northland Civil Defence Officer, Whangarei District.

Nine Council-funded Northland Civil Defence tsunami information boards, have been put up at the following locations:

Ruakaka (three) - Ruakaka Surf Lifesaving Club carpark, Mair Road carpark and Ruakaka racecourse beach accessway

One Tree Point (two) - One Tree Point boat ramp and Marsden Cove marina

Uretiti (two) - public carpark on foreshore near the Department of Conservation campground and Tip Road carpark

Tutukaka Coast (two) - Tutukaka boat ramp and Ngunguru estuary near the shops.

"These information boards add to the suite of already-available tsunami notification and education options," Ms Randall says.

The large information boards in distinctive civil defence blue and yellow colours, are part of a six-month pilot with more expected to follow.

Each board has been erected in a coastal tsunami evacuation zone and features a large colour-coded map.

"Any time people are at or near the beach, they’re in a tsunami evacuation zone. People need to make sure they’re aware of where they are in the zone and where to go to if needing to get to safety fast. Areas that are safe for people to head to if a tsunami’s coming, are shaded green on the maps.

The locally-made boards also contain important information about simple ways to find out if a tsunami is coming. This includes clues from surrounding nature such as out-of-the-ordinary sea behaviour plus tsunami sirens, text alerts, social media and word from family or friends.

"Everybody will use whatever works best for them, when it comes to selecting methods they want to use to find out about a potential tsunami," Ms Randall says.