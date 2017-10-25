Finally being heard again - 40,000+ gifted learners

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 07:41

The New Zealand Centre for Gifted Education (NZCGE), giftEDnz: the Professional Association for Gifted Education and the New Zealand Association for Gifted Children (NZAGC) are delighted in the recent announcement that funding will be restored for gifted learners in New Zealand. Deb Walker, CEO of NZCGE, encourages the new government to look broadly at what this will mean. She is eager to see gifted education as an accepted and entrenched part of the education system in New Zealand. "No-one should have to continually justify their need to learn, their need for support, nor their right to have their needs recognised," states Walker.

These three largest charities in New Zealand focused on gifted and talented education have been concerned about the increasing lack of recognition, resourcing and support related to catering for gifted and talented children. Brooke Trenwith, NZAGC President, calls for the public to remember that a ‘one size fits all’ approach is not effective, particularly in regards to the education of our gifted and talented students. Currently, the only specific funding for gifted education relates to the redevelopment of a website for educators and the moderating of a listserv.

"We need to think carefully about the understanding of fairness and equity and acknowledge that equity in education means doing the right thing for each individual - one size does not fit all. Our gifted children learn and feel differently and need appropriate opportunities to achieve the ‘presence, participation and achievement’ indicators aimed at for all children by the Ministry," Trenwith maintains.

However, increased resourcing isn’t enough on its own according to giftEDnz Chair, Dr Louise Tapper. "We want an increase in understanding across the spectrum. Gifted learners are found in every education sector, in all areas and in all schools and centres. We can do better for them, especially with this acknowledged promise of support. We need to look at improvements in teacher education, too, so that all teachers have an understanding of the special educational needs of gifted children and young people."

The New Zealand Centre for Gifted Education, giftEDnz and The New Zealand Association for Gifted Children see only positive developments resulting from this recent announcement and are eager to be involved, sharing their knowledge, expertise and experience.