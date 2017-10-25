Crash SH1 south-bound into Wellington at Paremata

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 08:26

Police are attending a car vs truck crash on the Paremata Bridge near Mana at 8.22am this morning.

There are no reported injuries, but one lane is closed while the crash is investigated.

Motorists are asked to be patient as the road clears.

There will be some delay for commuters heading into Wellington.

Police are currently speaking to witnesses and a tow truck has been called.