Crash SH1 south-bound into Wellington at Paremata

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are attending a car vs truck crash on the Paremata Bridge near Mana at 8.22am this morning.
There are no reported injuries, but one lane is closed while the crash is investigated.
Motorists are asked to be patient as the road clears.
There will be some delay for commuters heading into Wellington.
Police are currently speaking to witnesses and a tow truck has been called.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.