Deficits in both housing quantity and quality reported

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 08:58

Local research has shown that a significant proportion of Southlanders live in sub-optimal conditions.

The Southland Community Housing Strategy Report funded by the Invercargill City Council, has revealed that there are significant housing gaps in Southland generally and Invercargill specifically. The quality, quantity and type of housing available is seen as significantly short of what is needed immediately and into the future.

The Report features twenty-nine recommendations to mitigate the identified deficits around housing, from the conditions of many private and rented dwellings through to the availability of emergency housing and many other issues along the housing spectrum.

Another overarching element is the determination from the Southland Regional Development Strategy that 10,000 more people will be living in the region by 2025. This will require a significant amount of new housing to accommodate this influx.

Invercargill City Council has now released the Report to the community. Inevitably the question is: what happens next? The issues are acknowledged as urgent which will require a strategic approach and a good deal of collaboration to effect change.

The genesis of this process was a community-led housing forum held in July 2016. Members of that forum who were involved in the development of the Report, continue to meet as the Southland Community Housing Group (SCHG). This includes representatives of groups involved in providing emergency and social housing and individuals with a more general interest in meeting housing need.

The Invercargill City Council has acknowledged that their Report belongs to the community and has asked the SCGH to be responsible for progressing the strategies listed in that Report, listing six tasks to be included in its work. The SCHG is working through that list, as well as the twenty-nine recommendations within the Report.

The SCHG has agreed that its VISION is:"Adequate housing for all"

Its MISSION is: To work with all Southland stakeholders to monitor and quantify housing needs in the region and to advocate for a collaborative strategy to address those needs.

SCHG is interested in collaborating and meeting with all those interested in developing a joint housing strategy for the Southland region to address current need and cater for those 10,000 new residents identified in the Southland Regional Development Strategy.

The Report is available through the Invercargill City Council.

Expressions of interest in participating in future discussions and/or any comments about the Report may be sent to SCHG PO Box 8024 Invercargill 9845 or email southlandchg@gmail.com