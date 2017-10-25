Motorway closures for Auckland Marathon this weekend

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 09:50

Motorists are reminded that parts of the Auckland Harbour Bridge and Northern Motorway will be affected by the Auckland Marathon taking place this Sunday, October 29.

The NZ transport Agency says the two southbound clip-on lanes of the bridge will be closed from 4am to allow the participants to safely complete the course, it’s planned the lanes will be open again by 11am.

The Shelly Beach Rd off-ramp, and the Curran St on-ramp will also be closed.

The closures will also impact on the Northern Busway between Constellation Drive and the Onewa Rd Interchange

One lane of the Northern Motorway will be closed southbound from Esmonde Rd Interchange, along with the Onewa Rd southbound on-ramp to the motorway. The Fanshawe St motorway off-ramp (citybound) will also be closed from 2am until 3pm.

The Northern Busway Bus Only lanes will be closed from Constellation Drive to Onewa interchange, with runners entering the Busway at Smales Farm.

"We will aim to have the lanes re-opened as soon as we can to minimise the impact on traffic but we do encourage people to allow extra time for their journeys on Sunday and avoid the Harbour Bridge if you can during the marathon itself," says Rua Pani, Manager of the Auckland Transport Operations Centre.

"We’d encourage motorists to use the alternative Western Ring Route, via State Highway 18 and 16 for travel into the city and the Waterview Tunnel and State Highway 20 for southbound journeys."

For the latest traffic updates check the Transport Agency’s website: www.nzta.govt.nz or sign up to www.onthemove.govt.nz for up-to-date information on what is happening on the route you plan to travel.

There will also be some impacts on local roads and public transport. For more information visit https://at.govt.nz/about-us/news-events/events-causing-delays