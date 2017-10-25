Name release of deceased in fatal bike crash, Rangiora

|
Police are now in a position to release the name of a woman who died in hospital yesterday, following a bicycle crash in Rangiora on Monday.
She was 81-year-old Gladys Irene Hanna, of Rangiora.
Police extend their deepest sympathies to her family and friends during this difficult time.
