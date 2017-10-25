Name release of deceased in Waihi crash

|
Police are now in a position to release the name of the woman who died following an fatal crash in Waihi last week.
She was 68-year-old Margaret Cronwright, from Auckland.
Police extend their sympathies to her family and friends.
Serious Crash Unit continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
