Pop up events to learn about draft Ahuriri coastal masterplan

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 10:12

What do you want to see happen with the Ahuriri estuary and Napier’s coastline over the coming decades?

This weekend Napier City Council is leading two ‘pop-up’ events at which you can learn more about the draft Ahuriri estuary and coastal edge masterplan, and give feedback.

These are being held this Saturday, 28 October, at Spriggs Park, Hardinge Road, Ahuriri, between 11am and 2pm, and this Sunday, 29 October, at Humber Street Reserve, Pandora, between 11am and 2pm.

Napier City Council developed the draft masterplan in partnership with Mana Ahuriri, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and the Department of Conservation. The main things Council wants to know is; are we heading in the right direction, what other ideas do you have that meet the draft masterplan’s three principles, are we doing enough to preserve and enhance the environment, and what are the priority projects.

Comments on the draft masterplan will be accepted until 8 November. To have your say online, go to www.napier.govt.nz #talkestuary.