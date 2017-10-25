Bachelor of Visual Arts at Central Otago campus for the first time

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 10:27

For the first time, Otago Polytechnic will offer a Bachelor of Visual Arts programme from the Central Campus in Cromwell.

The Bachelor of Visual Arts was previously only available to those studying at the Dunedin School of Art (DSA). However, from 2018, it will be possible to study the second and third-year painting and photography specialties by distance from Central Otago.

Clive Humphreys, Acting Head of Dunedin School of Art, says that as Central Otago’s population grows, it seems sensible to be serving this region.

"We have seen increased interest particularly in our post-graduate programmes, which have attracted a range of artists from Central Otago.

"We have started by offering programmes in painting or photography, two disciplines in which a lot of people in Central Otago are working. "This isn’t for first-year arts students. We are looking to cater to those people who already have some form of arts practice. They might have a studio of their own, have exhibition experience, and be looking to lift their skills and techniques in specific areas."

The programme means arts students can remain based in Central Otago. The Cromwell campus will host group teaching sessions and there will be regular visits to the Dunedin School of Art to facilitate a connection with the wider student cohort. Other support will include phone or Skype arrangements.

Those seeking to enter the year-two programme will be required to supply a portfolio that demonstrates their experience.

"I see this as the first stage of the establishment of a greater Dunedin School of art presence in Central Otago," Clive says.

Art graduates are increasingly finding employment in a variety of sectors, including as a practising artist, curator, art educator or researcher - or in the digital and film industries.

You can read more about the programme here: https://central.op.ac.nz/study/art