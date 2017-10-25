Half a million up for grabs to get Aucklanders more active

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 10:51

Auckland Council is releasing a $508,000 fund to support regional sport and recreation organisations that get Aucklanders more active, more often.

Applications for the Regional Sport and Recreation Grants Programme open on 30 October and close on 8 December 2017.

"Grants will be awarded to organisations seeking operational funding for regional projects and activities that help inspire and encourage Aucklanders to live healthy, more active lifestyles," says Mace Ward, General Manager Parks, Sports and Recreation for Auckland Council.

Applications are invited from Auckland-wide organisations that are:

- organisations with a region-wide mandate;

- regional federations or groupings of local or sub-regional sports code organisations;

- regional sport and recreation providers or advocacy groups; or

- iwi and other MÄori organisations active in the sport and recreation sector.

The grants will be targeted towards programmes that support access to sport and recreation and which do not currently benefit from dedicated or council-subsidised facilities and outdoor environments.

These include programmes that enable children and young people to develop skills which will help them have lifelong participation in sport and recreation. As well as programmes that support easier and more affordable access for populations with low participation rates in sport and recreation, particularly MÄori, children and young people, populations with health and wellbeing needs and those facing other barriers such as access to transport and information.

Applications will be assessed by the Environment and Community Committee for funding decisions. The funds will be available to successful applicants from July 2018.

"Auckland Council recognises the vital role community groups and organisations play in making Auckland a world-class city," says Councillor Penny Hulse, Chair of the Environment and Community Committee.

"Grants are one way that the council can support the realisation of this vision for the region by enabling organisations to deliver a wide range of services, projects and events that benefit Aucklanders," she says.

The Regional Sport and Recreation Grants Programme has been running for three years and has over this time allocated 20 regional grants and distributed $1.5 million.

Parafed Auckland has been funded twice through the grants programme for its work in establishing youth disability sport hubs across Auckland.

Parafed’s CEO Hamish Meacheam says the grant has helped them enable more Aucklanders with disabilities to take part in meaningful sport and recreation activities.

"We’ve been able to successfully establish Wheelchair Basketball and Turbo Touch hubs in west and south Auckland. We have also launched regional hubs for swimming and athletics, which have been very successful," he says.

Grants are not available for capital funding and individuals are not eligible to apply.