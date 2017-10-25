Family in Napier-Taupo Highway truck crash grateful for help

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 12:38

The mother, of the children involved in the truck crash on the Napier-TaupÅ Highway overnight, has asked for a statement to be released to thank emergency services and motorists who stopped to help at the time of the crash.

"We want to thank everyone who helped free dad and the children, and get them out of the truck - they did a wonderful job and we are very grateful," she said.

Two of the children aged seven and five along with the children’s grandfather have been discharged from TaupÅ Hospital. An eight-year-old female remains in Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a stable condition and is recovering well.

The family also wanted to thank TaupÅ and Hawke’s Bay Hospitals for the care the children and their grandfather received.