Waikato Police investigating burglaries in Waitoa

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 14:45

Waikato Police are asking for the public’s assistance with enquiries into an aggravated robbery and attempted burglary in the Waitoa area.

The first incident occurred on 7 October at around 12.10pm at a rural property on Waihekau Road.

Three offenders entered the address, one armed with a semi-automatic firearm.

They seriously assaulted one victim, and pointed a firearm at the second victim, before stealing a number of items.

The offenders then left in vehicle described as a blue/purple and silver 4WD, which was last seen travelling on Waihekau Road towards Seddon Road.

The offenders are described as male Maoris, between 20-30 years of age.

The second incident occurred at the same address on Friday 20 October at around 10.30 am.

Two offenders attempted to gain entry into the house while the occupants were home, however left before Police arrived.

One of the offenders was described as male Maori, of medium build, 5’10’ in height, and he had a distinctive tattoo on his lower leg, described as a portrait of haunted house and trees, green in colour.

Both offenders had their faces covered by bandanas and they were driving a grey Honda station wagon, registration GAM680.

"We are taking these incidents very seriously, and our staff are working hard to identify and locate those responsible so they can be held accountable for their actions," Detective Sergeant William Loughrin, Matamata Piako CIB.

"The victims are understandably very shaken by these incidents, and are currently being provided with victim support".

"At this stage we currently believe the incidents may be connected"

"Anyone who has information, or remembers seeing vehicles similar to those described above or the distinctive tattoo on the offender's leg is encouraged to contact Police."

Information can be reported to Detective Sergeant Loughrin on 021 190 2963, or their local Police Station.

Alternatively people can also report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or private message Police on the Waikato Police Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/waikatopolice/.