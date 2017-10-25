Otago Polytechnic parents' open night

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 14:47

Attention all parents:

Do you have a son, daughter or whanau member looking to study at tertiary level?

Not sure what options are available?

Do you have some ideas, but have yet to sort through the finer details?

Come along to Otago Polytechnic’s Parents' and Whanau Information Evening, Tuesday, October 31, from 7pm-9pm, at The Hub.

The evening aims to help all parents and whanau who want to help make an informed decision about their education options, as well as the unique and successful learning environment Otago Polytechnic offers. For example, did you know our Level 7 qualifications are the same as a university degree?

Find out about our support services, how our career pathways can work for every learner (and a range of NCEA scores), scholarships, the success stories of our students and graduates. Otago Polytechnic’s Heads of Colleges and their representatives will be available to speak about the programmes they deliver and parents can talk to our students about their study experiences. Our support staff can also answer any questions about our learning support services, fees and careers guidance.

Parents' and Whanau Information Evening

Otago Polytechnic

Tuesday, 31 October, 7pm-9pm

The Hub, entrance on Forth Street