Annual Report shows continuing growth in Selwyn

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 15:58

Selwyn District Council’s Annual Report for the 2016/17 year has highlighted the district’s continuing growth and development.

The report, adopted at a Council meeting today, notes that Selwyn’s population is now estimated to be 56,000 with growth expected to continue in the coming years. Mayor Sam Broughton says the Council is supporting this growth with investment in services, infrastructure and community activities across the district.

"Selwyn people value the quality of life they enjoy here," he says. "As a Council we are working hard to protect and maintain that, and help residents and businesses make the most of the opportunities our district offers."

The Council achieved 86% of its performance targets for the year, the same as last year. In this year’s residents’ opinion survey, 70% of residents rated the Council’s overall performance as good or very good, an increase of 5% from 2016.

Building activity has remained strong with 2,527 building consents issued during the year, to a total value of over $600 million. This reflects the ongoing development of residential subdivisions in townships, along with new businesses and the opening of two new schools. More than 99% of Code Compliance Certificates and 89% of building consents were issued within statutory timeframes, with average consent processing time of 14 days. A total of 607 resource consents were issued, with 98% processed within the statutory 20 working days.

A project was launched this year to update the Selwyn District Plan, which controls the activities allowed on different properties, guides future development and makes provision for protection of the district’s environment and heritage. Progress on Rolleston’s town centre also took a significant step forward, as Ministerial approval was granted to allow redevelopment of part of Rolleston Reserve for a library, community space and commercial and retail centre.

Foster Park in Rolleston expanded with a new hockey mini-turf, along with three new sports fields, additional landscaping and the design and development of a children’s playground. Car parking extensions here and at the Selwyn Aquatic Centre will support the growing importance of these facilities as district sport and recreation hubs.

In Darfield, the redevelopment of the skate area at Westview Park was completed, while the Leeston skate bowl was also revamped. Earthquake strengthening of Council facilities is now mostly concluded with work at Darfield Library completed this year. The new Dunsandel Community Centre, which replaces the former hall damaged in the September 2010 earthquake, was largely completed during the 2016/17 year, and is now in operation.

Significant roading projects included the opening of the new 2.6km Coalgate to Glentunnel cycleway, the construction of 530 metres of new footpaths, upgrading of Masefield Drive, Rolleston, the extension of Broadlands Drive and the installation of a new roundabout at the junction of Springston Rolleston and Broadlands Drive.

Water services projects included the continuing installation of water meters on properties connected to Council water supplies, which will result in properties paying a reduced fixed water rate plus a volumetric usage charge. Water supply improvements are helping to provide higher quality water for our growing population, while a number of improvements to water treatment systems were also completed.

Through the year the Council administered more than $268,000 in discretionary grants, and delivered over 100 community events across the district. Highlights included the successful launch of CultureFest, showcasing the district’s diverse cultures, which was held in conjunction with the Rolleston 150th anniversary celebrations.

The Annual Report notes the impact of the Port Hills fires, with the total rural firefighting costs to the Council calculated at $7.9 million. The majority of the costs ($7.4 million) have been covered through insurance with the Rural Fire Fighting Fund.

Overall the Council’s financial position remains sound. Expenditure for the year was $105 million compared with budget of $94.6 million. The main variances included finance costs being below budget due to reduced borrowing, the unbudgeted costs associated with the Port Hills fire, and higher cost of sales, from Izone land sales being well ahead of budget.

Revenue for the year was $169.8 million compared with budget of $120.9 million, largely due to growth being ahead of forecasts. Rates revenue was above budget, while growth also contributed to higher than expected revenue from development contributions and vested assets. Development contributions are retained for future infrastructure provision and cannot be used to reduce rates, while vested assets are a non-cash item and are also not available to reduce rates. The Council received higher dividend revenue from investments in Orion New Zealand Limited and Transwaste Canterbury Limited, while land sales revenue was also above budget due to sales in Izone being ahead of forecasts. The value of the Council’s net assets increased by $110 million for the year, to a total value of $1.503 billion.

The full 2016/17 Annual Report will be published in late November.