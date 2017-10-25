Two new services introduced to Queenstown Lakes Libraries

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 16:03

The Queenstown Lakes District Libraries has expanded the services they offer to the community by introducing two new digital channels Beamafilm and PressReader to all library members across the district.

District Librarian Sue Gwilliam says this is an exciting step for the Queenstown Lakes Libraries and is pushing them further forward in the digital age.

"It’s no secret that the way people access their news, films, books and other forms of entertainment is becoming more and more accessible online. The libraries are such an important part to any community and it’s crucial that we keep up with the evolving digital library space."

PressReader

PressReader is a global platform for people who want to read, share and talk about the world’s news or stories that interest them. The service connects users to thousands of the world’s best newspapers and magazines with content available in over 60 languages. Explore titles such as the National Post, The Guardian, Washington Post, Vogue, Forbes and much more. As a Queenstown Lakes library patron, you will have on and off-site access courtesy of your local library. Set up an account on the PressReader website with your library ID and PIN, and access via your desktop, download the app to your device, or come in to your nearest library branch.

Beamafilm

Beamafilm is an online streaming network that hosts quality documentaries and films targeted at "thinking" digital audiences. The carefully curated collection of award-winning documentaries, independent features and festival favourites currently has over 400 titles to choose from. Library patrons can log in on the BeamaFilm website using their Library ID and PIN before streaming on your desktop or device, or cast to your TV via Chromecast, AppleTV or HDMI.

Sue says that while the traditional service a library offers of checking out books to patrons is still a well-used and loved transaction, it’s very important to be able to provide complementary online services for our communities as well.

"We encourage all users to check out what Beamafilm and PressReader have to offer. Queenstown Lakes Libraries’ aim is to deliver an enjoyable and rewarding experience to our patrons and we’re excited to share both these platforms that can take patrons into a world of imagination and thought!"

Remember if you aren’t a member already, it’s free to join and can be done online or by visiting your local library. Visit the library website to find out more: http://codc-qldc.govt.nz/