Christchurch Police seek missing Jamie Bennett

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 16:57

Christchurch Police are appealing for sightings of 39-year-old Jamie Bennett who has been missing since last week.

Mr Bennett was reported missing on Thursday 19 October, 2017 and has not returned to his Redcliff, Christchurch home since.

He has also not had any contact with friends or family, which is out of character for him.

Numerous enquiries have been made in the last week to locate him, however this has been unsuccessful so far.

Police are now asking anyone who may have seen or heard from Mr Bennett to contact Police immediately.

He may be travelling in a black Hyundai Tuscon vehicle, with the registration DDT241.

Any sightings of Mr Bennett or his vehicle should be shared with Constable O’Donovan at Christchurch Central Police Station on 03 363 7400.