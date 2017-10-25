Serious crash on Ti Rakau Drive, Auckland

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 16:55

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Ti Rakau Drive, Burswood involving a bus and a motorcycle that occurred around 4.30pm.

The motorcyclist has died at the scene.

A section of Ti Rakau Drive has been closed between Greenmount Dr and Huntington Dr.

The Serious Crash Unit are in attendance.

Motorists are advised to please avoid the area if possible.