Greymouth shooting - 0800 number established

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of Hayley Williams in Greymouth on Sunday 22 October, 2017.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Monday and charged with murder, however Police are still seeking information on the events leading up to and immediately after the shooting.

West Coast CIB are asking the public for any sightings of a vehicle of interest, described as a late 1990s silver Honda Sedan with mag wheels.

It is believed the vehicle was in the areas of Marsden Road and Old Christchurch Road between 3:45pm and 7pm on Sunday 22 October.

The vehicle may have also been seen in the area between these two points, which is commonly known to locals as the Aorangi.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may call the 0800 number, which has been set up specifically for this investigation: 0800 677 6767.