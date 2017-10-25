Danial Keeley arrested in West Hamilton

|
At approximately 5:20pm this afternoon Waikato AOS and CIB staff arrested 32-year-old Danial Keeley at an address in West Hamilton.
Keeley had warrants to arrest on a several active charges including a parole recall warrant and a number of drug related offences.
Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.
He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.
