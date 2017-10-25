Powerball and Strike roll over

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 20:34

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $21.3 million up for grabs on Saturday night.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.

Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

It's official, the Kea has been crowned the Bird of the Year! Every time you play Lotto you're helping hundreds of conservation projects around New Zealand protect and preserve endangered species like the Kea for future generations to enjoy. So good on you Lotto players!