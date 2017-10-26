Police response to IPCA report into Chch non-fatal shooting

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 09:50

Police accept the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority report which has found an officer was justified in firing shots from a pistol at Murray Allan in Christchurch on February 4th 2017.

"The officer followed correct Police processes and established that Mr Allan posed an immediate threat of death or grievous bodily harm and that he needed to use his firearm to defend himself and his fellow officers," says Superintendent John Price, Canterbury District Commander.

"The officers involved in this situation not only ensured their own safety, but the safety of their colleagues and the wider public, in what was an extremely high pressure situation.

"I fully support their actions and am proud of the way they conducted themselves during this incident," says Mr Price.

Police also acknowledge the Authority’s finding that the officers were justified in arming themselves at the start of their shift, and that Mr Allan was provided the appropriate medical assistance after he was wounded.