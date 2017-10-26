New Zealanders' love affair with dining continues

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 10:16

Kiwis are treating themselves during the colder months, with 95% of New Zealanders dining out in the past six months, according to the latest research from Mastercard.

Mastercard surveyed nearly 500 New Zealanders about their dining habits from the past six months and their intentions for the next six months. 73% of people chose to dine out at quick service restaurants four times a month, and spent an average of $31 New Zealand dollars per visit.

"New Zealand is well known for its great cuisine and variety of dining options, and Kiwis are continuing to enjoy their leisure time by going out for a meal. With the fast paced lifestyles Kiwis lead, it is understandable that many are opting for quick and convenient dining options," says Peter Chisnall, Country Manager for Mastercard New Zealand and Pacific Islands.

Heading into the festive season, 16% of New Zealanders think they will dine out more in the next six months.

Over a third visited a fine dining restaurant and spent an average of $129 per visit (35%). The intention for fine dining is increasing with 8% of people saying they plan to eat out at a more expensive restaurant in the next six months.

When dining out on special occasions, such as birthdays or anniversaries, 76% of New Zealanders said they were likely to spend 35% more than they would on a typical day.

Almost half of New Zealanders (46%) check online reviews of a restaurant before choosing to dine there, and over a quarter (29%) post comments or reviews about their experience on social networks like Facebook, Twitter and blogs. Asking family or friends for a recommendation of where to go is just as popular (46%).

"When making decisions about new places to try, New Zealanders equally trust online reviews as much as advice from family and friends. Kiwis are also sharing their dining experiences on social media - good and bad!" says Chisnall.