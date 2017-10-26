Warmer weather coming to New Zealand

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 10:24

A warmer air flow is coming to the country after a spell of cooler conditions lately. The new air flow begins this weekend and will be drifting in next week from the sub-tropics.

"Temperatures nationwide will lift with double digit overnight lows spreading into many regions, even inland parts of the South Island" says head forecaster Philip Duncan.

"We'll be seeing a very large high next week centred around the Chatham Islands and the anticyclonic wind flow around this high will encourage milder northerly quarter winds around New Zealand".

Daytime highs next week will reach the low to mid 20s in many places with hottest weather inland and to the east of both of the main islands.

The next few days ahead, including today, still see more cloud, showers and drizzle patches - but a drier, sunnier and warmer trend kicks in during next week and should last the entire working week.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz