Allow more time for SH1 travel due to Brynderwyns maintenance work

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 10:43

Drivers are being advised to allow more time for their travel from next weekend when the NZ Transport Agency will be closing State Highway 1 overnight on the Brynderwyn Hills in Northland for maintenance work over three nights.

Weather permitting the highway over the Brynderwyns will be closed in both directions from 6.45pm, and will re-open the next morning at 5am. The work will continue for three consecutive nights from Sunday - 5, 6 and 7 November.

Detours will be in place with traffic control staff providing guidance along the route. The Transport Agency recommends that drivers allow an extra 30 to 45 minutes for their journey.

Southbound traffic will be diverted through Waipu and Mangawhai, and northbound traffic will be diverted via Paparoa/Oakleigh. For electric vehicles charging stations are located at Kaiwaka and Whangarei.

The closures will allow contractors to resurface the highway on the southern side of the hill.

"The repairs are part of our on-going work to maintain Northland’s state highway, and they are necessary to ensure the safety of our customers on this steep, windy part of the network," says the Transport Agency’s Northland Systems Manager, Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

The overnight closures are timed when traffic is light to minimise disruption.

"The Transport Agency would like to thank drivers for their continued understanding and patience during the work. We ask people to allow more time for their journeys, and to take care on the rural roads being used as detours for safe travel," says Ms Hori-Hoult.

Further information about this work is available by contacting the Transport Agency’s 0800 4 Highways. Get free email alerts on a specific route by signing up to www.onthemove.govt.nz

Information re Electric Vehicles Charging Stations https://www.plugshare.com