Bogus accountant gets 4 years’ jail for $1 million in tax fraud and theft

A South Auckland "tax agent" without any accounting qualifications has been sentenced to four years in prison for tax fraud and theft from his clients.
Pranesh Nandan, a migrant from Fiji, established Nesh and Jay’s Accounting Professionals Limited in Manukau City in 2013. He generated clients mainly through social media advertising, claiming to be a chartered accountant despite having no qualifications.
