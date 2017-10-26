Wal Panui awarded Northern Ruapehu Citizen Award for 2017

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 11:16

The recipient of Ruapehu’s Northern Citizen of the Year Award for 2017 is Mr. Waata (Wal) Panui.

Better known by his nickname Wal Mr. Panui was nominated for his selfless community spirit and willingness to give his time and energy to help out and support anyone in need.

Well known for his day job as a contractor for Downer undertaking recycling and rubbish collection around Taumarunui where he is recognised as doing an amazing job keeping the streets clean and encouraging people to have pride in the town.

Mr. Panui said that he didn’t see what he was doing as a job.

"I love being able to keep Taumarunui looking good and being able to help people out," he said.

The Northern Ruapehu Award is decided by a committee comprising the Ohura Ward Councillor and Chairpersons of the Taumarunui-Ohura Ward Committee (TOWC) and National Park Community Board.

TOWC Chairperson Karen Ngatai said that the Ward Committee was really pleased to be able to give Mr. Panui the Northern Citizen of the Year Award for 2017.

"Wal is a great example of the hardworking, selfless, people in our community who provide the backbone of many of the essential services that we all rely on every day and help make Taumarunui such a fantastic place to live," she said.

"Many people admire Wal for the obvious pride he takes in his day job keeping Taumarunui looking clean and tidy and as an unofficial goodwill ambassador for the town."

"What most people won’t know is the amount of work he does in his own time and at his own expense to help out anyone in need."

"Wal’s nomination highlighted his continuous vigilance and concern when it comes to the welfare of others and willingness to help out anyone in need whenever required."

"The Northern Ruapehu Award Committee are sure that a lot of people will be very happy when they hear that Wal has been presented the Award for this year."

The recipient of the Waimarino-Waiouru Citizen of the Year Award will be decided by the Waimarino-Waiouru Community Board at their meeting on Thursday 2 November.

Mr. Panui and the Waimarino-Waiouru award recipient will be presented with their awards at Council’s meeting on Friday 15 December.