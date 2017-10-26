Tourism spending data for September 2017 released

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 11:13

The latest Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates released by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) today show that tourism expenditure grew in most regions over the year to September 2017.

Key points:

The regions with the fastest growing tourism spend over the year to September 2017 were West Coast, which increased 14 per cent to $315 million, followed by Tasman (up 14 per cent to $544 million) and Southland (up 10 per cent to $623 million).

West Coast tourism was supported by strong international spend, with the USA market increasing 30 per cent to $52 million and the German market increasing 35 per cent to $40 million compared with the year ending September 2016.

Read a user guide providing information on how the estimates are calculated and how they should be interpreted.

View the full statistics from the Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates.