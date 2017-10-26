Last chance to have your say on 110km/h

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 12:13

Consultation on the proposal to introduce 110km/h speed limits on the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road (SH2) and on the Cambridge section of the Waikato Expressway (SH1) closes at 5pm today.

The Transport Agency’s Director Safety and Environment, Harry Wilson, is encouraging people to provide their feedback through the Transport Agency website www.nzta.govt.nz/110speedlimit.

"We’ve had a fantastic response over the last month with submission numbers in the thousands. All of the input we get from stakeholders, road users and the community will be considered before a final decision is made.

"The next step is to collate the responses and analyse the submissions. All comments will be considered through the process, so it’s more comprehensive than just counting the yes’s and no’s."

Mr Wilson says these two roads have been selected first because they are some of the best in New Zealand and if implemented, the new speed limit will be in operation before the end of 2017.

"These are two of our very best roads with safety features such as median-barriers and two lanes in each direction which significantly reduce head-on collisions - a primary cause of very serious crashes," says Mr Wilson.

Read more and have your say here: www.nzta.govt.nz/110speedlimit

Editor’s note: The final number of responses after consultation closes won’t be available until all responses have been collated and analysed.