Running humid for the Auckland Marathon

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 12:44

Settled weather continues over New Zealand this weekend, but for northern parts humidity is on the rise. A ridge of high pressure becomes slow moving to the east of the country, bringing down tropical air in warm northerly breezes.

"High pressures essentially bring two sorts of weather, which is what we will see this weekend", explained MetService meteorologist Tom Adams. "Some places will get clear blue skies, light winds, and the chance of an afternoon shower. Others end up with ‘anticyclonic gloom’ - when moisture is trapped under the high, which causes cloud and humid conditions".

There will be cloud, humidity and the odd shower for much of the upper North Island, including the Auckland Marathon on Sunday.

Tom Adams continued, "By Sunday we see a flux of air flowing down from near Fiji, which will mean a sticky day for runners in Auckland. By the start time of 6am participants can expect temperatures of around 14C and 90% relative humidity in a light northeasterly. Throughout the day the air temperature will rise to around 20C, with the chance of a shower, but make sure to keep checking the forecasts for updates."

In Wellington the four day Asia Pacific Amateur Golf Championships will receive uncharacteristic light winds, although northerlies start to pick up on Sunday. In the South Island temperatures are also on the rise, but the northerly winds will have to traverse more land en route, and will have lost much of its humidity. Foehn heating will bring temperatures up to the mid-twenties by Sunday, with Invercargill peaking around 24C on Monday, not far off its October record of 25.6C in records stretching back since 1905.

Monday is also Anniversary Day for Marlborough, and the weather looks warm and partly cloudy. Although a few showers are possible, they are most likely over the Sounds, while Blenheim should be much sunnier with temperatures up around 22C. The high pressure becomes slow moving and forms a ‘block’, so continued calm weather and warm temperatures will stick around until at least the middle of next week.