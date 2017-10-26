Anaesthetic technicians' court win 'significant' - PSA

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 13:55

Anaesthetic technicians in Timaru will be paid for overnight on-call duties after a significant victory in the Employment Court.

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi says the decision confirms an earlier win in the Employment Relations Authority and recognises the important role of anaesthetic technicians.

"The Court agreed with PSA members that while on duty their time was not their own, because they had to stay away from their families in shared accommodation," PSA National Secretary Erin Polaczuk says.

"The benefit to the employer was significant."

The Court held the anaesthetic technicians must be paid at the minimum wage for the period they were on call but not called in.

"This is a significant win for these workers who were successful in the Employment Relations Authority late last year," Ms Polaczuk says.

"We are pleased that this appeal recognises the important work they do."